BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – When Jade Little moved to Birmingham from Tuscumbia in 2016, she wouldn’t drive on the interstate.

She’s from the country, Little said Thursday afternoon, where “we don’t go over 50.” But Keleen Rashad Connell helped her get over her fear, encouraging her to go a reasonable speed on the interstate as cars honked behind her, agitated at her country pace.

“Speed up,” he’d said calmly. “He wouldn’t raise his voice, even if he wanted to,” Little said.

Jade Little had met Connell, called “Bumpy” by his friends, just after moving to the Magic City, and she’s glad she did. Little said Connell pushed her to explore Birmingham and get to know the city better. He became her best friend.

On Wednesday night, Birmingham police shot and killed Keleen Connell: a 27-year-old Black man and Jade Little’s best friend.

Little said that she and Connell’s family want answers about his death.

“It was wrong for them to shoot him multiple times by multiple officers,” she said. “He was gunned down like a wild dog.”

Birmingham police have said that officers encountered Connell in the Tom Brown Village Housing Community at approximately 5:54 p.m on Wednesday. A foot pursuit, the press release said, led to the 4300 block of Morris Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood.

“During the interaction the suspect was shot,” the BPD statement said. Police have not said what Connell was suspected of.

During comments that lasted only 20 seconds, Scott Thurmond, interim chief of the Birmingham Police Department, said Wednesday evening that a firearm was found on the scene, but Thurmond did not answer questions from reporters.

Little said she believes police mentioned the firearm as a way to justify the shooting.

She also criticized media coverage that focused on Connell’s past.

“Why is that the headline?” Little asked. “Media want to portray a picture of him just being this violent person – this armed and dangerous person – and that’s not who he was.”

Connell was sometimes shy and always looking for a laugh, she said. He loved to make music and loved to listen to it with her.

“If you would sit down with Keleen, you would know that he just loves,” she said. “He loves everybody.”

Keleen was a mama’s boy, Little said, the youngest son of a woman with class and strength. Keleen’s older brother Kerry died at age 18 in 2011, a victim of gun violence. His whole family, including, Keleen, was devastated by the loss.

Still, Little said when she needed Keleen, he was always there. When she was facing difficult decisions about her career, Connell cheered her on.

“Keleen was a very good friend,” she said. “He was a very devoted son. He was a devoted brother. He was a devoted uncle. That’s the headline.”

Little said that she believes Keleen’s death wasn’t justified and that his case has larger implications.

“Our Black men have never been safe, so it’s always an instinct to run,” she said. “You see all these black men killed by the police for no reason. That’s not fair to the family, his friends, or anyone close to him. That’s not fair.”