MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A developer wants to build a three-story retail residential development in downtown Moundville. Lance Hocutt wants to build his proposed project near the intersection of Second Avenue and Market Street.

“So we are excited to have three different types of events there,” Hocutt said. “Retail and two bedrooms, more family type units and then a one bedroom.”

The proposed development, which is 35,000 square feet, includes a mixed-use retail and residential three-story building. It would feature two restaurants on the ground floor and a gym, plus residential apartments on the second and third floors.

“The second level is going to be two bedrooms, two baths, 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, nice granite counter tops,” Hocutt said. “This is something that Hale County has not seen, and we want to bring another piece to that as the third floor. It’s going to be unique, micro-efficiency units, if you want to call it that, where it’s a one-bedroom unit, a bathroom, a nice kitchen area.”

Moundville Mayor Tony Lester supports the project and hopes it will continue to bring growth to the city. The property where the development would be built is across the street from Big Mike’s Steakhouse that opened a few years ago.

“Well, I think it’s going to be nothing but positive,” Lester said. “We’ve got great people working with us and we’ve got good businesses already here and this is going to be another plus to draw people to the downtown area and to Moundville in general.”

Hocutt has already taken his project before the Moundville City Council and believes he has been given the green light. He said if all goes well, he would like to start construction in six months.