PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One day at a time- that’s how a Pelham family is coping after a fire damaged much of their home over the weekend.

Jeremy Smith, who lived at the home on Highview Cove says the loss is hard for him and his family, but he is grateful that they are all okay.

The Smith family has called the pelham house their home for six years. The house caught fire Saturday and is currently uninhabitable.

“It’s a little bit tough on us and of course I’m disabled, so I really can’t do much of anything, but it’s just hard,” Smith said. “I know we’ll miss the property and everything, but it’s just really, really hard at this moment.”

Smith’s pregnant wife and son were taken to the hospital to get checked out. The child has minor injuries but is expected to be okay.

Gary Mattingly with Birmingham Red Cross has stepped in to help the Smith family with immediate needs- temporary financial assistance and a place to stay for now.

“It’s not a long-term solution to what they’re going through, but it gets them through the initial phases of a disaster,” Mattingly said.

Smith says he and his family are grateful for the assistance they are receiving from the red cross.

“To be able to live comfortably and everything,” Smith said. “My wife, she’s also 6 months pregnant. So, it’s kind of tough for her to you know maneuver and things like that, but we just try to take it one day at a time.”

Smith says that the fire started in the garage before spreading to the rest of the house.

Right now, fire authorities are working to determine exactly what caused it.