BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A central Alabama nonprofit is hoping to spread holiday cheer to seniors by hosting a sweet donation drive this week.

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program of United Way’s Area Agency on Aging (UWAAA) is holding its “Home Sweet Home for the Holidays” dessert drive for local seniors who will be spending Christmas at one of Jefferson County’s boarding homes.

This heartwarming initiative aims to spread holiday cheer by collecting store-bought cookies, cakes and pies from donations by community members and organizations.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to drop off store-bought desserts at United Way of Central Alabama’s office, located at 3600 8th Avenue South in Birmingham. Donations will be accepted from Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations via grocery delivery services will also be accepted.

Volunteers are also needed to help sort the items on Tuesday and Wednesday. Two shifts are available for volunteering: 9 a.m. to noon and noon to 3 p.m. Registration is required for volunteers and can be completed by clicking here.

This year marks the fourth year of the “Home Sweet Home for the Holidays” campaign. The desserts will be distributed to approximately 40 area facilities in the days leading up to Christmas.