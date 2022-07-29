BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Blood donations are rapidly depleting and LifeSouth blood centers are desperate for them as the summer continues.

The blood supply has dropped to emergency levels. To combat this and encourage residents to give, LifeSouth will be handing out $20 e-gift cards to those who donate this weekend. Those who donate platelets, plasma or a double red cell will also receive an additional $20 card. Those who donate will also get a special recognition item from LifeSouth.

Donors must be 17 years or older or by 16 with parental permission, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.

Locations to donate this weekend are listed below:

396 West Oxmoor Road in Birmingham

1800 McFarland Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa

Bloodmobiles will also be located at Vineyard Family Services in Alabaster and Living Light Church of God in Jasper on Saturday. On Sunday, they will be placed at Crosspoint Church in Trussville and St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Jasper.

