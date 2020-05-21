DeSoto Caverns reopening to the public

Breaking News
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — DeSoto Caverns in Childersburg will reopen to the public Thursday morning with new safety measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park staff say they are reducing the size of their tours and will regularly sanitize attractions, clean restrooms and wipe down hard surfaces. Signs will also be put in place encouraging social distancing.

The park is set open at 10 a.m. Thursday.

