BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is again asking for your help in solving a cold case that happened in January of 2020.

Beloved Wenonah athlete De’Runnya Wilson was found murdered in his Birmingham home. Two years later, there have still not been any arrests made in the investigation.

De’Runnya was not only an athlete, but a son, brother and friend whose life was taken too soon.

“We’re here in the 2100 block of Northland Avenue Southwest, this is where De’Runnya Wilson was murdered inside his home on January 21, 2020,” said Sgt. Rod Mauldin with the BPD.

“There are just daily conversations about him and not just about what happened to him, but the legacy that he left,” said Cedric Lane, a former coach of Wilson’s.

Many people knew Wilson for his outstanding skills on the football field and basketball court.

“Then he got to high school and focused on basketball. But they got him to come out his senior year for football and by the third game, they realized he could be a division one receiver because the first pass he ever caught was like an 80-yard touchdown,” said Lane.

Lane says he watched Wilson grow into a standout athlete and then go on to play football at Mississippi State University.

“More of a father figure type of relationship because I got him when he was 13 and then coaching him up as a freshman then having him play four years for me, so I watched him grow as a young man and athlete,” said Lane.

Memories like these are all that’s left for family and friends of Wilson’s as the Birmingham Police Department continues to push for leads.

“His killers are still at large. De’Runnya’s family deserves justice and closure,” said Mauldin.

“The fact that you don’t want it to happen to someone else’s family member, that the main reason you want closure. His family is still suffering. They were such a close family, they really loved each other,” said Lane.

If you have information, call the Birmingham Police Homicide detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.