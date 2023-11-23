BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Derick Brown, the woman found guilty of kidnapping 3-year-old in 2019, has been transferred from Jefferson County Jail to Bryce Hospital in Tuscaloosa in order to be “restored to competency.”

In November 2022, Derick Brown, 32 at the time, was found guilty of kidnapping that resulted in death and one count of conspiracy to kidnap a minor.

On October 12, 2019, Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was kidnapped during a party in the Tom Brown Village housing project in Birmingham.

Ten days later, former Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith reported that remains that were believed to be those of McKinney had been found in a dumpster. The remains were later positively identified as being McKinney.

During McKinney’s disappearance, police developed Brown and her boyfriend, Patrick Stallworth, as suspects. In March 2023, they both received life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.

On November 22, 2023, Bryce Hospital submitted a status update on Brown, who, according to documentation, had been committed to the custody of the Alabama Department of Mental Health in July. Alaric O. May, Circuit Court Judge of Jefferson County, had ordered Brown be committed in order to restore her competency; This means Brown was deemed incompetent to stand trial but could be “restored to competency” through outpatient treatment.

According to the documents submitted by Bryce, Brown’s “treatment plan” included addressing her “depressed mood.” Documents state Brown said she feels depressed “all of the time.”

Bryce Hospital reported Brown had scored a 23 on the Beck Depression Inventory – Second Edition (BDI-II), which is a “moderate level of symptoms of depression.”

Furthermore, documents from Bryce stated that Brown was diagnosed with chronic post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Finally, Bryce reported that Brown had been taking part in Courtroom Education classes as part of her competency restoration and had scored 80% correct on a quiz regarding her factual understanding and the same score on a quiz on her rational understanding.

Documents stated that on November 8, 2023, Jennifer Abernathy-Smith, Psy.D., evaluated Brown’s competency to stand trial.

Mark Schmidt, Psy.D., a licensed clinical psychologist, said he will submit Brown’s report to the court once it is complete.