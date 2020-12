CLAY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported bank robbery Monday evening.

Around 4 p.m., deputies were called to the ECO Credit Union on Old Springville Road in Clay in response to a reported bank robbery.

Witnesses state that a black man who was wearing all black clothing and a black mask entered the Credit Union shortly before 4 p.m. and demanded money.

There is currently no suspect in custody.