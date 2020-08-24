Deputies investigating fatal car wreck in Hueytown

Police lights by night

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal car wreck that happened in Hueytown early Monday morning.

Deputies received a call at approximately 1 a.m. Monday to investigate a single-vehicle traffic accident that occurred on Lock 17 Road near Hurst Road. According to a press release from the JCSO, deputies found a 2012 Nissan Altima that had left the roadway and struck a tree. A 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene while a 30-year-old woman was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.

The case is under investigation.

