Deputies help hitchhiking disabled veteran to doctor’s appointment in Huntsville

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A disabled American veteran was able to make it to his medical appointment in Huntsville, thanks to the efforts of sheriff’s deputies.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Walker County Sheriff’s Office deputy found a man walking down the road with an oxygen tank. The deputy discovered that the man was a Gulf War veteran trying to get transportation from the Jasper area to Huntsville.

The veteran was trying to make it to an appointment he said he could not miss. Not able to find a ride, the veteran started walking.

The Walker County deputy escorted the veteran to the Cullman County line. There, a Cullman County sheriff deputy picked the veteran up. That deputy transported the veteran to the Morgan County line where a deputy from that area took over in transporting the veteran. Finally, a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Huntsville finished the trip and took the veteran to his appointment.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s office report that after an overnight stay, deputies were happy to transport the veteran back home.

In the post, the sheriff’s office states, “We are thankful for our veterans and were honored to play a small role in supporting this man who gave a great deal for our country!”

The post has been shared over 63,000 times.

On Wednesday in Alabama, a Walker County Sheriff's Office Deputy came across a man walking down the road with an oxygen… Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 7, 2019

LATEST POSTS