Deputies: Alabama man killed in Florida, 3 arrested

BONIFAY, Fla. (AP) — Three people have been charged in connection with the slaying of an Alabama man who went missing nearly two months ago.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of Jeremie Odell Peters, William Shane Parker and Lauren Kay Wambles on their Facebook page Wednesday. They are charged in connection with the death of 51-year-old Raul Ambriz Guillen of Dothan, Alabama.

Deputies say Guillen’s last location was in Peters’ home in Graceville, Florida with Parker and Wambles, Guillen’s girlfriend.

Investigators say they searched the home and found evidence pertaining to Guillen’s death. His body was later discovered.

It was not immediately clear if the three suspects had attorneys who could comment.

LATEST POSTS