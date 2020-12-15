Department of Youth Services, AmFirst, CBS 42 give hundreds of toys to those in need this holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services played Santa Claus this morning and gave away hundreds of bags of toys Tuesday morning to Birmingham families in need.

Cars were greeted on Seventh Avenue North by Birmingham Fire and Rescue, police officers, DYS employees and CBS 42’s Jack Royer, Michelle Logan and other members of the Local Coverage team.

Tuesday’s giveaway was part of DYS’s Youth First Holiday Giveaway Campaign, in partnership with America’s First Credit Union and CBS 42.

Stephanie Holder is a mom of two who works at a local hospital whose 3-year-old, Grayson, is frequently treated at the hospital for a health condition. She says the toy giveaway took a load of pressure off of her this holiday season.

“It’s the fact that I don’t have to go the extra-extra mile to figure out how to provide what I normally would be able to provide with my income from working,” Holder said.

DYS has reached its limit of accepting recipient families this season, but anyone who is interested in donating can still do so by dropping off at 1608 7th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203 or at any America’s First Federal Credit Union branch.