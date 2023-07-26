BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded Birmingham a $50 million grant to revitalize the historic Smithfield community, according to Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

In a tweet from Woodfin, he states that the plan is to build an estimated 1,100 new affordable housing units, invest in neighborhood infrastructure and bring in an estimated $242 million in investment in the area.

“With the support of the federal government and our local partners, we will wrap our arms around this area to create a new Smithfield, one that honors its rich legacy as well as being a pioneer for innovative neighborhoods for the future,” said Woodfin.