Department of corrections searching for escaped Camden inmate

by: CBS 42 Web Team

Courtesy of the Alabama Department of Corrections

CAMDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for missing inmate Austin Hall who was last seen wearing a white state uniform. Hall escaped from the Camden Work Release Center Sunday evening in Camden, Alabama (Wilcox County).

Next Steps

If anyone locates Hall, they are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency, the Camden Work Release Center of the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

How to identify Hall:

His inmate number is 314628, AIS #00314628

White male

Age: 24

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 180 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eye Color: Hazel

