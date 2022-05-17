TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Next week, a special art piece years in the making will finally be unveiled in Tuscaloosa.

On May 25, Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports will hold a ceremony to unveil a bronze statue of Deontay Wilder, a boxer who held the World Boxing Council heavyweight title from 2015 to 2020. The statue, created by Tuscaloosa-based artist Caleb O’Connor, has been in the works since 2015.

“At first, I’ve been spending time watching the champion training,” O’Connor told CBS 42 back in 2015. “And getting to know the body mechanics of boxing that took weeks and I’m still working on that.”

In addition to the Wilder statue, O’Connor was previously commissioned to paint murals inside the city’s federal courthouse building, as well as the Minerva statue at Manderson Landing.

The unveiling ceremony will be held at the statue’s permanent location outside of the Tuscaloosa Tourism & Sports building located at 1900 Jack Warner Pkwy.

Wilder, who grew up in Tuscaloosa and went to Central High School, won the bronze medal in the heavyweight division of the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, earning the nickname “Bronze Bomber.”

“We are excited to unveil this highly anticipated piece of public art featuring the Bronze Bomber – Tuscaloosa’s world-champion boxer – and created by Caleb O’Connor, who has adopted Tuscaloosa as his home and has created many other beautiful pieces in our City,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said in a statement.

The unveiling will be at 2 p.m. Both Wilder and O’Connor are expected to be in attendance.