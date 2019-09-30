Demopolis city employee charged with sexual misconduct involving inmate

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, law enforcement agents with the Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division arrested a Demopolis city employee after being charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a male inmate.

Barbara Blevins, 48, of Forkland, was charged with five counts of sexual misconduct after the investigation revealed evidence that she was having an affair with an ADOC inmate. The inmate was assigned to the Camden Community Based Facility working for the city of Demopolis at the time of Blevins arrest.

The ADOC opened this ongoing investigation after an anonymous tip claiming a “potentially inappropriate relationship” between Blevins and the inmate.

Blevins was subsequently booked at the Marengo County Jail. The inmate does not face criminal charges, but ADOC disciplinary action is pending.