Demolition underway at McFarland Mall property for sports complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WIAT) — Demolition is underway at the old McFarland Mall property in Tuscaloosa. The property owner and developer Stan Pate wants to build a sports complex at the location.

“We are going to rely on a lot of consultants that are experts with the goal to build the right sports complex here,” Pate said. And certainly, we want an arena, a multipurpose arena.”

Work crews gut underway around 8:30 Tuesday morning tearing down the old Chili’s restaurant that’s been sitting empty. Pate says the sports complex proposed plan includes: small retail stores and restaurants, it might also feature a skate park and ice-skating rink plus offer a 3,000-car parking deck.

“I’ve listened to the public over the past 40 years and they say they want something for the teenagers, the children, the families and something that is wholesome,” Pate said.

City Councilwoman Sonya Mckinstry tells CBS 42 the old mall property served residents for more than fifty years as a staple where many used to shop. She says a new sports complex will be a new attraction that will bring people back and will also be good for the economy.

“But how could you not want to be a part of such an amazing opportunity that is not only going to transition this district but is going to be remarkable for the city,” McKinstry said.

Pate says he is not sure who long the demolition phase will take or when construction could begin on the proposed sports complex.