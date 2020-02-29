Democratic presidential candidates plan to attend Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — A few candidates hoping to represent the Democratic party in the presidential election plan to attend the Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee just days ahead of Super Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren have all announced plans to attend the event.

The candidates are attending on the 55th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, which marks the 1965 march in which civil rights demonstrators were beat on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Scheduled events began Monday, February 24 and run through Sunday, March 1. For a complete list of events, click here.