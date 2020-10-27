Democratic and Republican leaders making last-minute push to voters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — We are one week away from election day and one of the biggest races in Alabama is the U.S. senate race.

It’s the final countdown until election day, and Republicans are hoping to unseat Democratic Senator, Doug Jones.

“And we have Tommy Tuberville saying, I hear you, I got you, I totally understand what Alabamians need or want because he’s listening,” Terry Lathan said.



Democrats, on the other hand, are hoping to hold onto that seat which could affect the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

“You have one candidate, Senator Jones, that has stood and delivered, has not shied away from the public, has answered questions, even when his positions haven’t necessarily been popular,” Rep. Chris England said.



When it comes to the issues for voters, both party leaders say health care will be on the ballot.

“Alabamians care about making sure that people can have a hospital in their area and they need emergency care, Alabamians also care about social security,” England said.



Democrats are in favor of Medicaid expansion, while Republicans reject the idea.

“We’re concerned about our health care, there are threats of more governmental health care. There are just some real point issues, of course, the COVID,” Lathan said.

If you plan to vote absentee, you have two days to apply for an absentee ballot.