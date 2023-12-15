BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama football fans in the Birmingham area have the chance to purchase tickets to a Delta nonstop flight from Birmingham to Los Angeles ahead of the Rose Bowl.

Delta flight 8801 will depart from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 30 and is scheduled to land at 4:30 p.m. PST at Los Angeles International Airport.

After No. 4 Alabama faces No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day, Delta is offering a return direct flight on Jan. 2. According to Delta’s website, however, all tickets for the Los Angeles to Birmingham flight have been sold out.

