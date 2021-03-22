DeJuana Thompson named interim president of Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — DeJuana Thompson, founder of “Woke Vote” and Think Rubix Principal, has been named interim president and CEO of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

Thompson, a Birmingham native, will succeed Denise Gilmore, who was recently honored with The Institute’s first Odessa Woolfolk Honor of Influence.

Thompson is a co-founding partner with Think Rubix, a creative problem-solving and engagement firm based in Washington D.C. and Birmingham. She first volunteered at BCRI in 1999 as a youth guide.

She first got her start in local politics as a committee assistant to the Birmingham City Council, later becoming special projects coordinator and council neighborhood liaison. In 2015, she was appointed as a senior advisor in the U.S. Small Business Administration. Thompson also served as the national deputy director for community engagement and the national African American engagement director for the Democratic National Committee.