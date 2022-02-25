TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – A mix of history and honor takes center stage at the University of Alabama. On Friday, the school renamed a controversial building after the first African American student to enroll at the university back in 1956.

The sights and sounds of jubilation on the campus were a different scene from 66 years ago for Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster.

The building was named after former Alabama Governor Bibb Graves, who had ties to the Ku Klux Klan. Now, that same building bares her name, Autherine Lucy Hall.



“This building represents really teaching all of the young people about their paths forward, their dreams, aspirations, and I think as they walk through the front doors and see her name on it, their dreams and aspirations are just that much bigger,” University President Dr. Stuart R. Bell said.

The name change did not come without controversy. When UA considered having both Graves and Lucy’s name on the building, outcry forced a change of heart.

“I just pray that we as people love each other,” Foster said. “It doesn’t mean you like everything people do, but you love them just the same and maybe if they see that you show that love, then they will show love back to you.”

Hundreds showed love to Lucy when they gathered to honor her.

“What I think today means is it is all about opportunities for students, certainly in the state of Alabama, but really across the nation.”

At 92 years old, Foster is now a master teacher. She was given the honor at Friday’s ceremony. It was on this day, that her legacy was a lesson for all.

“I know that I must have something else to do,” Foster said.

Foster said she wants the students of today to exceed the groundwork she has already laid and to keep her momentum going.