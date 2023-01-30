Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after decomposing human remains were found in a drainage ditch in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the remains were found in a drainage ditch in the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South at approximately 11:26 a.m. Police were notified and the remains were recovered from a large pile of garbage.

As of Monday, neither the identity of the victim, their cause of death or how far along in the decomposition process the remains were have been determined.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the case.

