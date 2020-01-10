Alabama death row biopic ‘Just Mercy’ in theaters Friday

(WIAT & CNN) — “Black Panther” and “Creed” actor Michael B. Jordan takes on a role based on an actual Alabama man in his latest film, “Just Mercy” available nationwide Deisy.

The film focuses on the story about a black man from Monroeville, Alabama named Walter McMillian who was wrongfully convicted of the murder of a white woman.

Jordan portrays civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson in the drama. For Jordan, working with Stevenson was key to his role and the film.

“The first time I visited death row, I wasn’t expecting to meet someone the same age as me, from a neighborhood just like ours. Could have been me, Mama,” Jordan’s character said in the film.

WATCH: An extended trailer of ‘Just Mercy’

CBS 42 talked with Stevenson about the case and how it had a personal connection to him.

“I grew up in a community, not unlike the community where the McMillians were I grew up in a rural racial segregated community and could identify with that isolation,” Stevenson said. “The case was rich in so many ways not only did it present a very clear case of a very innocent person it did it with these extra features.”

McMillian died in 2013. Stevenson said he still keeps in touch with his family.

Although the movie was released nationwide Friday, Birmingham was one of the select cities for earlier viewings. To see the list of available showtimes for “Just Mercy,” click here.

