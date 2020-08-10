Death penalty sought against Blount County couple accused of killing 18-month-old child

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County District Attorney is now seeking the death penalty against a mother and her boyfriend in the death of her 18-month-old son.

On Friday, Pamela Casey filed a notice of intent that she would be seeking the death penalty against Samantha McCormack, 25, and Robert Elmore Jr., 29.

Last September, McCormack and Elmore were arrested after McCormack’s son, Enzo, died in the hospital. According to law enforcement, McCormack stopped at the Locust Fork Hardware store with Enzo lying unresponsive in the car. It was later determined that the child had suffered a brain injury, possibly as the result of being shaken.

“According to court records, investigators said the pair had numerous inconsistencies in accounts about what happened to the victim,” a CBS 42 on the pair’s arrest stated.

McCormack was initially charged with reckless murder, but her charge was updated to capital murder. Elmore was also charged with capital murder.

No trial date has been set yet for the pair.

