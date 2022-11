BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Birmingham after a man was discovered dead Monday morning.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the man was found unresponsive at Carraway Boulevard and 2nd Avenue North. The man, unidentified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Birmingham Police said the man was homeless and died from exposure to the cold overnight temperatures.

