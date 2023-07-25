BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered overnight in the Norwood community.

According to Birmingham Police, investigators found a man unresponsive shortly after 12:30 a.m. on 27th Street North.

“No visible wounds, however we do believe the victim endured some type of trauma and we found that out after he was transferred to the hospital,” said Assistant Birmingham Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later identified the body as 19-year-old Damein Barber.

Police said an autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death.