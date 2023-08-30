JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is currently underway at Jacksonville State University Wednesday night.

JSU Police Chief Michael Barton confirmed that the investigation involves a student at Pannell Hall. He stated there is currently no evidence of foul play and that their body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown also confirmed the news to CBS 42, which was initially reported by The Chanticleer, JSU’s student-published newspaper.

No further information has been released, as the investigation is ongoing.

