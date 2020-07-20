Death investigation underway after woman found dead in her Tuscaloosa apartment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police officers are investigating the death of a woman at an apartment complex Sunday.

Sunday afternoon, officers were called to The Grand at Rum Creek Apartments off Highway 69 South after a woman was found dead inside her apartment.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating and the Tuscaloosa Major Crimes Response Unit has responded.

At this time, police have not said whether foul play is involved.

