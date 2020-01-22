Deadly shooting at Pinson Valley gas station ruled justifiable; no charges filed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) The Birmingham Police have ruled a deadly shooting at a gas station that happened Sunday afternoon was justified.

The shooting happened around 5:25 p.m. on Pinson Valley Parkway.

Police say when they arrived on the scene they found one victim unresponsive.

Authorities say 48-year-old Troy Allen Underhill was shot and killed. Police tell us a second person was taken to UAB Hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to Birmingham Detectives, further investigation revealed an altercation between two people led to the shooting and Underhill fled from the scene into a wooded area after the gunfire was exchanged.

That is when Birmingham Police say their K9 unit searched the wooded area and found Underhill deceased about two hours later.

BPD Homicide Investigators presented the information gathered at the scene to the Jefferson County District Attorney for review. After assessing the information, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the actions of the subject were justified as defense.

There will be no criminal charges to follow.

BPD says there are currently 5 homicide investigations in Birmingham in 2020. and 2 are considered justifiable death investigations.