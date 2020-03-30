Deadly head-on collision under investigation in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) Alabama State Troopers and are investigating a deadly head-on collision accident in Shelby County.

Authorities say it happened on 851 County Road 55 around 11:00 a.m.

According to the Alabama State Troopers, one person was taken by ambulance and one was taken by a life-saver helicopter.

Authorities confirm that one person has died in the crash. The crash happened when one of the two vehicles involved crossed the line hitting the other vehicle, according to an Alabama State Trooper.

One person was inside of each vehicle at the time of the crash.

The Shelby County Sherriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.