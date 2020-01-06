Deadly Cullman Regional Airport plane crash update

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) Cullman Regional Airport Officials provide more details into the deadly plane crash that happened over the weekend.

According to the Cullman County coroner, a father and daughter were killed Sunday afternoon. The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Tyler Wesley Walker and 10-year-old Brooklyn Walker.



Both are from Vinemont.

According to Folsom Field Airport General Manager, Ben Harrison the plane crashed around 12:45 p.m on Sunday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Agency reports the aircraft was a Vans RV-6, a small two-seated plane.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the crash happened toward the end of the runway, the FAA reports.

The runway at the regional airport is open at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash at this time.