BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Seniors in Birmingham City Schools need to get their Birmingham Promise scholarship applications submitted by June 1 to be considered.

Birmingham Promise ensures up to four years of tuition assistance for BCS graduates and ca be used at any public two-year or four-year college in Alabama.

Additionally, the application also requires students to complete a FAFSA form.

Click here to apply for Birmingham Promise tuition assistance.