Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT)- The Mike Slive Foundation for prostate cancer research is gearing up for the annual run and one-mile walk. This year, the event will be virtual because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

It will be held on Father’s Day weekend. You have until June 1st to register. You can register at ImwithMike5K.com. Your support will go towards research and raising awareness of prostate cancer.