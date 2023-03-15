Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire. (Getty Images)

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Jasper are investigating a case involving a man that was found dead in a car Wednesday.

According to the Jasper Police Department, the victim was found “in an advanced state of decomposition” inside a car that was scheduled to be scrapped behind a shopping center in the 1200 block of Hwy 78.

“Narcotics and paraphernalia around the body indicated overdose was the likely cause of death,” a Facebook post from the department read.

While police have been able to identify the victim, his name has been withheld from publication, pending notification of his family.