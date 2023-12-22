GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A dead body was found in Gadsden Thursday afternoon.

At 2:14 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the corner of Hickory Street and Randall Street in Gadsden regarding a report of a dead body that had been found in the area. The victim was identified as Crystal Nelson.

“The circumstances around Crystal’s death appear to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community,” the Gadsden Police Department reported.

The circumstances surrounding Nelson’s death are under investigation.