BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday morning, a body was found on the golf course at Terri Pines Country Club in Cullman.

According to the Cullman County Coroner’s Office, the body of John Anthony Clark, 51, of Cullman was found at approximately 8 a.m. Monday. As of Monday, no foul play is suspected.

The circumstances surrounding his death have not been released.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.