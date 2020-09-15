Dead alligator found in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A dead alligator was found in Hoover Tuesday morning on Data Drive near the AT&T Building.
According to the city of Hoover, the gator was about four-and-a-half feet long and appeared to have suffered a neck injury. The cause of death has not been determined.
The animal was taken by the Alabama Department of Conservation and disposed at their direction.
