BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Drug Enforcement Administration has announced the date of it’s 24th ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.’

On Saturday, April 22, DEA and it’s partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. For more than a decade, DEA’s ”National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’ has helped people rid their homes of unneeded medications.

For more information, you can visit their website here.