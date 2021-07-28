DCH will keep vaccination clinic open in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, DCH Regional Medical Center will now keep its remote vaccination clinic open. Officials were planning to close it due to a decrease in public demand to get vaccine shots.
Spokesperson Andy North is hoping the decision to keep the doors open will encourage more people to go get vaccinated.
“So we are really trying to encourage the community to get vaccinated because that’s what’s helping to slow and stop this. We’ve seen a decrease in volume in those wanting the vaccine but we’ve felt we need to continue to provide access to the community so they can continue to get those vaccines. As we look at the patient population of those who have COVID in our hospitals most of them are unvaccinated,” said North.
As of Wednesday, there are 60 COVID-19 positive inpatients, five on ventilators and 13 patients being treated in the ICU.
“Getting the vaccine may not stop you from getting COVID but will likely reduce the impact if you do get COVID. That means you’re probably not going to end up in the hospital or end up on a ventilator or an ICU and that’s really the key to this” North said.
The vaccination center will be open Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 5:50 p.m.