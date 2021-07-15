DCH to shut down vaccination clinic in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The DCH Health System will soon be closing its remote vaccination facility.

Spokesperson Andy North says the decision was made due to the community lack of interest and so few people coming to get a vaccine shot.

“Well the volume continues to go down, we’ve just had less and less requests for the vaccine. We really encourage people who have not been vaccinated to still wear a mask because a mask is the best way to prevent this if you haven’t been vaccinated. So it’s a concern that people are walking around without a mask,” said North.

When the facility began the vaccine roll-out back in December 2020, as many as 1,000 cars were lining up in the drive-through to get vaccine shots in arms. Friday, July 16, is the last day people can get a first vaccine dose. August 6 is the last day to get a second shot.

Andy North says nurses who worked at the remote site will be moved into other nursing jobs at other DCH hospitals.

“The remote site is just going to be retired, we are not going to use it anymore and we are not sure what we will do with it. But we are going to leave it ready in case the need for vaccines go back up we will be able to open it up right away,” said North.

As many as 70,000 people were given vaccine shots in Tuscaloosa at the facility.