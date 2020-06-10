DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa receives bomb threat

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are looking into a reported threat at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa Wednesday morning.

According to law enforcement, the Tuscaloosa Police Department received a bomb threat directed at the hospital sometime earlier this morning. Although no bombs or anything suspicious have yet to be found in the building, no visitors are allowed inside at this point.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

