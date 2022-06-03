TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West Alabama Works! is partnering with DCH to host a week long virtual hiring event for those interested in working in the healthcare industry.

The event will begin June 8 and end June 15. DCH is hiring full-time and part-time positions including an immediate need for a laboratory phlebotomist and registrar. Pay will vary based on position and experience with positions able to earn up to $24 an hour.

DCH has openings in the following positions with signing bonuses included:

Registered nurse: $18,000 signing bonus for specific units

Patient care assistant: $1,500 signing bonus

Nutritional services: $1,500 signing bonus

Environmental services: $1,500 signing bonus

The virtual hiring event can be accessed here beginning June 8.