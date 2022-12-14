TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — DCH Regional Medical Center is playing the role of Santa Claus for this year’s Christmas season.

Wednesday morning, DCH handed out 150 food boxes for their own employees. Workers drove into a garage facility near the hospital to pick up the food.

Spokesperson Andy North says helping the hospital’s healthcare workers is the least they could do to make sure they are well-fed during the holidays.

“DCH has partnered with the West Alabama Food Bank to get the supplies for 150 food boxes. Each food box will feed up to a family of four and these food boxes are for our families in need,” North said.

The food boxes contained a wide array of foods including vegetables, potatoes, bread, fish, shrimp and desserts like pastries and cakes.