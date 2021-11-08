DCH offering bonuses up to $18,000 to recruit nurses in Tuscaloosa

Registered Nurse Monica Quintana dons protective gear before entering a room at the William Beaumont hospital, April 21, 2021 in Royal Oak, Mich. Beaumont Health warned that its hospitals and staff had hit critical capacity levels. Michigan has become the current national hotspot for COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations at a time when more than half the U.S. adult population has been vaccinated and other states have seen the virus diminish substantially. Beaumont Health warned that its hospitals and staff had hit critical capacity levels. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — DCH Regional Medical Center is offering impressive incentives for registered nurses who join their team, including bonuses that have the potential to reach $18,000.

According to their website, certain positions at DCH can come with sign-on bonuses of up to $18,000 and/or a temporary increase in hourly pay of up to $20. Bonuses and increases depend largely on the unit, location, and nature of the job. RNs applying to full-time positions in labor and delivery at Regional Medical Center can receive a $15,000 sign-on bonus, while positions within the Medical Intensive Care Unit can come with the bonus and an increase in pay for hours worked between now and January 29, 2022.

The hospital isn’t alone in its pricey hiring methods. Some hospitals have started paying off loans, and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System in San Antonio, Texas is offering signing bonuses of up to $50,000 for nurses who have experience in Cardiovascular Intensive Care Units.

The nursing shortage is just one issue among many others in health care. Earlier this year, nurses at UAB went on strike, citing unequal compensation. Alabama nurse Frederick Richardson told CBS 42 in a previous interview that nurses have always been undervalued and underpaid. With the increased demand for health care staff due to COVID-19, nurses have continued to deal with both systemic issues along with burnout and emotional strain.

“If there is a word that is higher than exhausted, I think that would just describe every nurse right now in healthcare,” Richardson said.

The nursing shortage has been growing since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with experts explaining that the poor pay and working conditions have caused many to leave the profession or look at jobs outside of hospitals. Alabama nurses are also some of the lowest paid health care workers in the country, and experts say that widespread change will need to happen in order to decrease the shortage.