DCH now accepting new patients, will install new security measures

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — DCH hospitals have reopened all services following a ransomware attack that shut down three hospitals last week.

In a press conference Thursday, Chief Operating Officer of DCH Paul Betts addressed concerns in a press conference.

A forensic investigation is being conducted to determine how the hack occurred in the first place.

Security measures have been put in place since the attack, according to Betts.

Betts said DCH paid the ransom in order to gain access to their systems and information. He would not say how much the ransom was.

Betts also reassured that no patients’ information has affected by the attack.

All employees at DCH have been asked to reset their passwords.

DCH has a FAQs page on its website regarding the hack. You can find those by clicking here.

LATEST POSTS