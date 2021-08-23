DCH in Tuscaloosa sees COVID-19 uptick with 138 inpatients

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — DCH Health System continues to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases. There are now 138 inpatients, 32 are in the Intensive Care Unit and 20 are on ventilators.

Dr. Blake Lovely is the director of the Emergency Room department. Lovely told CBS 42 that because of so many COVID cases, it has caused the ER to become overcrowded.

“Right now, the hospital and the ER are very busy with this coronavirus wave that’s going on. And we would like some help from the community to make sure we have enough resources to take care of the sickest patients, so when people are mildly sick or have a slight cough, go to an urgent care or go see your primary care doctor,” Lovely said.

Dr. Lovely said the hospital is asking the community not to come to the ER unless it’s an emergency such as: collapsed lungs, heart attacks, trouble breathing and shortness of breath. Lovely said the overcrowding has been causing real problems.

“It leads to longer wait times for everyone else and takes longer to get others admitted. And causes general overcrowding and causes a stressful situation that we can avoid,” Lovely said.

According to DCH, 90% of those admitted for COVID-19 are not vaccinated.