DCH hospitals in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Fayette temporarily closed due to ransomware attack

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The three hospitals of the DCH Health System in West Alabama were closed Tuesday to new patients due to a breach in their computer system.

In a message posted to DCH’s website, the DCH Regional Medical Center, the Northport Medical Center and the Fayette Medical Center were the victims of a ransomware attack. The message stated that someone was limiting their ability to use their computer systems in exchange for an undisclosed amount of money.

“Our hospitals have implemented our emergency procedures to ensure safe and efficient operations in the event technology dependent on computers is not available,” the message stated. “That said, we feel it is in the best interest of patient safety that DCH Regional Medical Center, Northport Medical Center and Fayette Medical Center are closed to all but the most critical new patients. Our staff is caring for the patients who are currently in the hospital, and we have no plans to transfer current patients.”

DCH Health System added that anyone scheduled for an outpatient procedure or test at any one of the three hospitals should call first before coming. In addition, local ambulances have been instructed to take patients to other hospitals if possible.

No information was given on who was behind the cyber attack or how much money they were wanting in exchange to giving the system back to the hospital staff.

