DCH Hospital in Tuscaloosa experiences COVID-19 spike

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The number of COVID-19 positive cases is spiking once again in Tuscaloosa. As of Thursday morning, there are 25 inpatients, eight are in the intensive care unit and five are on ventilators.

“We believe that the delta variant or other variants is the cause behind this increase right now. We’ve done some surveys with the Alabama Hospital Association, and we’ve seen across the state over 90% of COVID positive inpatient cases recently have not been vaccinated. So the reason these numbers are increasing is because people are not getting vaccinated” said DCH Health System spokesperson Andy North.

North says all three hospitals in Fayette, Northport and Tuscaloosa could be facing an uphill battle due to the workload treating so many new cases.

“There is a real danger that our hospitals are really going to be in a difficult situation. We are already seeing our numbers going back up and we were down to just five or fewer for a long time and now we are at 25 so we must be very careful,” said North.

Tuscaloosa resident Christine Powless-Dixon is worried the COVID cases could continue to climb higher. She is fully vaccinated and chooses to wear a mask and is hoping more people will get vaccinated.

“I want life to go back to the way it was, I want kids to be able to go to school and I want parents to be able to go back to work. It’s been a difficult year for kids at school, and I want to travel and go out and meet people,” said Powless-Dixon.

The DCH vaccination facility is closing due to the community lack of interest in getting the vaccine. Andy North says 70,000 have been vaccinated in Tuscaloosa at DCH.